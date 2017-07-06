Arkansas Football Announces Home-And-Home With Notre Dame

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–For the first time in program history, Arkansas football will play Notre Dame in a home-and-home series, the University announced Thursday.

The Razorbacks travel to South Bend on September 12, 2020 to face the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Five years later on October 4, 2025 the teams meet again at Razorback Stadium.

“Ever since I became a head coach I’ve wanted to get Notre Dame on the schedule and when it became a possibility we were 100 percent in on getting a home-and-home done,” Bret Bielema said.

“It’s remarkable to think our historic programs have never met, but we are excited that this will change in the near future as we add the University of Notre Dame to our football schedules in 2020 and 2025,” said Athletic Director Jeff Long. “It is an opportunity for our football student-athletes to compete against one of college football’s storied programs while providing a premier match-up for our fans. This series will provide a once-in-a-lifetime road trip and another memorable football Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.”

The Razorbacks are just the fifth SEC school to play at Notre Dame since joining the conference, along with Vanderbilt, LSU, Tennessee and Georgia.