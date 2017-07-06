× Benton County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing 82-Year-Old Woman

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who walked away from home in Decatur.

A silver alert was issued for 82-year-old Margaret Herod. The sheriff’s office said she has dementia and wandered off from her home at the 22000 block of Carlton Drive in Decatur.

Herod has gray hair and weighs less than 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black pants, with one white shoe and one black shoe.

If you have any information, call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (479)-273-5532.