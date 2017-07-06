Fort Smith Teen Hospitalized After Crashing Bike Into Parked Truck

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A 16-year-old boy was taken by medical helicopter to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock after crashing a bike into a parked truck.

According to Fort Smith Police, the teen was riding the bike down a steep hill on South 32nd Street and lost control on the curve that turns into Enid Street at the bottom. The truck was parked at the bottom of the hill on Enid Street.

At this time, the condition of the teen is not known. Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.