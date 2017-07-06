Ozark Indivisible To Peacefully Protest Arkansas Attorney General Mobile Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office will host a mobile office in Bentonville to answer questions and educate residents of possible scams and identity theft protections.

Immigration activists Ozark Indivisible is planning to welcome the attorney general and her staff as they peacefully protest Rutledge's plan to phase out DACA. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is an immigration policy founded by the Obama Administration. It allows certain undocumented immigrants who entered the country as minors to receive a two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility for a work permit.

Rutledge recently teamed up with nine other state attorney generals calling on the Trump Administration to phase out this policy.

“There is no way around it: DACA is an unlawful program that must be phased out,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I am not asking the government to remove any person currently covered by DACA or for the Administration to rescind DACA permits that have already been issued – this is about upholding the rule of law. Even former President Obama acknowledged many times that he did not have authority to unilaterally grant this type of legal status to over one million aliens.”

Ozark Indivisible members want to prove they won't back down from protecting marginalized communities. Blanca Estevez is Chairman of the immigration committee who wants a more streamlined immigration system.

"It is so broken," said Estevez. "The more people get involved and are aware of everything, the easier it is to start talking to representatives and make change."

The mobile office will be at the Benton County Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Thursday (July 6) from 10-11:30 a.m.

Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office will be at the mobile office collecting old, unused, or expired prescription drugs as part of the take back initiative.

Attorney General Rutledge created the mobile office initiative during her first year in office to make the office accessible to everyone, particularly to those who live outside the capital city. In both 2015 and 2016, office hours were held in all 75 counties assisting nearly 1,300 Arkansans.