Sequoyah County Sheriff, Chief Deputy On Paid Leave While Department Investigates Deadly McDonald's Shootout

SALLISAW (KFSM) — The Sequoyah County sheriff and chief deputy were placed on administrative leave while the department investigates a deadly shootout at a Sallisaw McDonald’s on Wednesday (July 5).

Sheriff Larry Lane fired a single bullet, which killed suspect Jamie Huskey, according to Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Huskey was wanted by the Fort Smith Police Department for outstanding warrants, and he had allegedly pistol whipped his sister after getting into an argument early on Wednesday morning. Sallisaw police found Huskey’s car in the city on Wednesday afternoon, and law enforcement officers searched the area for Huskey.

Lane and chief deputy Charles House were the first to arrive at the McDonald’s, which is when they saw Huskey, who was wanted by the Fort Smith Police Department.

Huskey turned and fired a shot at the pair, and Lane fired his weapon back.

Neither Lane nor House were injured, but Huskey was hit, and was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The department is investigating the shooting.

It is the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Department’s policy to put any law enforcement officer who fires their weapon on paid administrative leave while an investigation ensues.