21C Museum Hotel Chef To Be On CBS This Morning

BENTONVILLE (KFSM)-- Executive chef Matthew McClure of The Hive at 21c Museum Hotel Bentonville will share his path, inspiration and approach to refined country cooking on national television this week. The chef will appear on CBS This Morning on Saturday, July 8, during the weekly chef spotlight series, The Dish.

McClure was born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, where hunting, fishing and his grandmother’s cooking ignited his passion for food. After years working in Boston, McClure returned to his home state to reconnect with the ingredients and foodways of his childhood. He joined the opening team of The Hive, located at 21c Museum Hotel Bentonville in 2012. McClure has since become an active member of the Northwest Arkansas community, developing strong relationships with local farmers and producers to showcase the best local produce at The Hive.

21C Hotel Museum general manager Emmanuel Gardinier said he is happy McClure is getting this opportunity because he's a great chef and person.

"He's one of the coolest guys I've met," said Gardinier. "I like his style, it's different; he has a real local touch."

McClure wants to showcase local produce and will bring all local produce and meat to the show.

While on The Dish, McClure will bring to the table some of his all-time favorite recipes from The Hive, including charred carrots with whipped feta and cilantro, heirloom tomato and peach salad, and his classic roasted chicken with garam masala. McClure’s blueberry with hazelnut dessert, also showcased at last month’s Bentonville No Kid Hungry Dinner, will also make an appearance.

McClure is an active member of Southern Foodways Alliance, and has been honored as Food & Wine Magazine’s “The People’s Best New Chef” award for the Midwest in 2015 and as a James Beard Award semi-finalist for the “Best Chef: South” award in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. He was also a speaker at the 2016 James Beard Foundation Conference: Now Trending: The Making of a Food Movement.