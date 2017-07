Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) – Emergency crews are working a water rescue at War Eagle Bridge on Friday (July 7), Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff's Office said.

There was a report of at least two people drowning near the bridge at about 4:40 p.m. Jenkins said one female has been sent to a local hospital and one juvenile female is still missing.

