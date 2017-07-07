Drive-By Shooting In Arkoma Caught On Home Surveillance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKOMA (KFSM) -- Arkoma police said they were called to a house on Choctaw Street on a report of a drive-by shooting on Monday (July 3).

Investigators said when they arrived they found a victim, Bryson Cox in the kitchen of the home.

"He was laying on his right side and you could see the gun shot wound on his left arm and on his left hip," Assistant Police Chief Daniel New said.

According to police, Cox was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators said it was surveillance video from the home that helped them make an arrest in the case. The video shows a truck driving down Choctaw Street, the headlights were turned off as the truck approached the home and a flash can be seen coming from the passenger window of the truck.

Also on the video, you can see debris fly around the camera as police said a bullet entered a window of the home.

Investigators said after talking to witnesses and viewing the video, they were able to locate who they believed to be in the truck. Investigator said they arrested the alleged driver of the truck, Tyler Rodon and the alleged passenger and accused shooter, Zach Fuller.

Police said both have been charged with multiple crimes including shooting with intent to kill.