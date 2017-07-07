Man Taken Into Custody In Connection To Waldron Death

WALDRON (KFSM) — A man has been taken into custody in connection to a death of a man in Waldron, Bill Sadler with the Arkansas State Police said.

Barry Johnson, 52, has been taken into custody regarding the death of William Johnson, 54.

Sadler said ASP began investigating the death at a house on the 500 block of North Main Street on Thursday (July 6).

Barry was taken into custody at the Scott County Detention Center.

William’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

