Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) – A missing elderly woman who walked away from home in Decatur was found alive in Benton County on Friday (July 7), Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.

A silver alert was issued for 82-year-old Margaret Herod on Thursday (July 6).

The sheriff’s office said she has dementia and wandered off from her home at the 22000 block of Carlton Drive in Decatur.

Stay with 5NEWS as we learn more information about this developing story.