× Razorbacks Add Kent State To 2020 Football Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The news might not be as big as the previous future opponent but Arkansas has added another opponent to their 2020 football schedule.

A day after announcing they’ll travel to Notre Dame, the Razorbacks announced Kent State will travel to Arkansas on Sept. 5 for the season opener of the 2020 season. The release did not state if the game would be played in Fayetteville or Little Rock. The Razorbacks’ current contract with War Memorial Stadium in the state’s capital expires at the end of the 2018 season.

The Hogs and Golden Flashes have never met on the football field and Kent State will be just the fifth school from the Mid-American Conference (MAC) to face the Razorbacks. Arkansas’ last meeting with a school from the MAC was in the 2015 when they lost to Toledo, 16-12, in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium.

Kent State went 3-9 in the 2016 season while the Golden Flashes have won just 12 games in the past four seasons.

Future Arkansas Non-Conference Schedules

2018 – Eastern Illinois (Sept. 1), at Colorado State (Sept. 8), North Texas (Sept. 15), Tulsa (Oct. 20)

2019 – Portland State (Aug. 31), Colorado State (Sept. 14), San Jose State (Sept. 21)

2020 – Kent State (Sept. 5), at Notre Dame (Sept. 12)

2021 – Missouri State (Sept. 4), Texas (Sept. 11), Georgia Southern (Sept. 18)

2025 – Notre Dame (Oct. 4)