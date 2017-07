× Rogers Police Searching For Credit Card Theft Suspect

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are asking for help identifying a man who is accused of using someone’s credit card without permission.

Police said the man pictured used a lost or stolen credit/debit card around 3:45 p.m. at the 4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd. in Rogers. The man then left the area in a Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with information about the man should contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.