10th Annual Dream Big Charity Gala To Benefit Children’s Safety Center Of Washington County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KSFM) -- The Children's Safety Center of Washington County will hold its largest fundraiser to support its mission of helping children.

The 10th annual Dream Big Charity Gala will be held on Saturday, July 22 at the Fayetteville Town Center from 7 to 11 p.m.

2017 Dream Big is geared toward adults with a with 1920s carnival theme, complete with carnival games, alcoholic drinks and a silent auction.

The Children's Safety Center was created to help coordinate child abuse investigations by providing advocacy, forensic interviewing, sexual assault exams and mental health therapy.

In 2016, the organization helped more than 600 alleged child abuse victims in Northwest Arkansas.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.