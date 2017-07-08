× Actor Shia LaBeouf Arrested In Georgia Following Night Of Disorderly Conduct

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah’s City Market area early Saturday (July 8) morning.

LaBeouf approached a citizen and an SCMPD officer around 4:00 a.m. close to the intersection of Barnard and W. St. Julian Streets, asking for a cigarette.

LaBeouf became agitated when he wasn’t given a cigarette and began to use profanities and vulgar language near women and children who were present in the area. He was asked to leave the area, which he refused. He began to act aggressively towards the officer

When the officer attempted to take LaBeouf into custody, he ran into a hotel lobby. LaBeouf was then taken into custody as his disorderly behavior continued.

He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

Sources tell us that LaBeouf did post his $7,000 bail and was released at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

LaBeouf has faced similar charges in the past. He’s in Savannah filming his new movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon.