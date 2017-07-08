× Authorities Ask For Help Finding Missing Teen

ROGERS (KFSM) — A search is underway for a Rogers teenager who has been missing since the end of June.

The Center for Search & Investigation (CFSI) for Missing Children is seeking the public’s help in locating Christopher Robinson, 16, from Rogers.

He was last seen on June 29th in the Rogers area.

He is 5’8″ tall, weighs 150 pounds, has a shaved head and blue eyes. He has an Indian head tattoo on his right leg and an anchor tattoo on the left leg, according to the CFSI.

“He is a beloved son, whose friends and family members are pleading with the public to help bring him home,” according to a flyer that’s being distributed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-621-1172 or CFSI at 512-887-3519.