Bike Riding Safety Reminders

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — What started out as a nice summer bike ride on a Saturday (July 8) morning ended up being a 9-1-1 emergency due to an injury that happened at the 3700 block of Front Street near a restaurant.

“This was a minor bicycling accident,” said Fayetteville Fire Battalion Chief Travis Boudrey, “and accidents can happen to the best riders.”

In this incident the cyclist will be fine, Boudrey said, but he reminded riders of the following safety tips:

Make sure your bike is in proper working order.

Ride with a partner when possible.

Stay hydrated.

Have your cell phone fully charged.

Keep a map and know your riding plans and destinations.

Take it easy and use a low-speed.

Try to avoid crossing bike trails that are covered with water.

Be aware of your surroundings.

If possible, ride without earplugs. “While listening to music is nice,” said Boudrey, “it can keep you from being alerted to sirens or other sounds around you.