Body Of A Teen, Who Went Missing Near War Eagle Bridge, Has Been Found

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — On Sunday (July 9) morning emergency crews recovered the body of a 13-year-old girl who went missing while swimming near War Eagle Bridge, said Benton County Sheriff’s Sergeant Shannon Jenkins.

Sheriff’s deputies confirmed to 5News that they found her body at approximately 7:30 a.m. in the water near where she went missing.

Police received a “drowning call” on Friday (July 7), involving two teenagers, who were swimming in War Eagle Creek, when one of them went under the water. A man and a woman who were nearby jumped into the water to help the teen. Then the girl and the woman began to sink, but the man made it out of the water safely. The second teenage girl was not hurt.

Police said the woman who went in after the teenager, Kristi Wylie, 31, is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

On Saturday (July 8) crews searched the White River in hopes of finding the teen.

Rogers Fire Captain Clint Bowen said rescue teams had shifted their focus from a water rescue to a water recovery.

Agencies that helped with the search:

Benton County Dive Team

Tri-County Search and Rescue

Mennonite Disaster Services

Arkansas Game and Fish

Rogers Rescue Teams

War Eagle Mill

From BCSO: “The Benton County Sheriff’s Office heart goes out the families of the drowning victim.”