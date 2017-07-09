× Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Another Man In The Back

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Nineteen-year-old Nicholas Love is in a Sebastian County jail cell booked on suspicion of battery and aggravated assault, according to Fort Smith Police.

Saturday (July 8) night, shortly after 9, police responded to the Boardwalk Apartments on Kinkead Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Police said Kiowa Bales, 24, was shot in the back, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Bales and his girlfriend, Cierra Sivage, live at 4201 Kinkead and Sivage’s brother, Nicholas Love, 19, stopped by to visit, according to police.

Police said that at some point during the visit, the brother and sister got into an argument and Bales intervened. During the argument, Love pulled a gun from his pants and pointed it at Sivage.

Bales stepped in between the two, and asked Love to stop threatening Sivage, stating they did not want any trouble and started walking toward their apartment.

After a few steps away from Love, shots were fired. Bales and Sivage ran into a nearby apartment and asked the tenants to call 911 after realizing Bales had been shot.

Love was later found at a Van Buren residence and taken into custody, according to Sgt. Grubbs with FSPD.

He was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on suspicion of Battery 1st Degree and Aggravated Assault.