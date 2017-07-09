× One Fatality; Two Critically Injured; Two Others Transported In Drowning Accident

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — One child has died, two other children have been air lifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, and two adults were transported by ambulance as a result of a drowning accident at the Mulberry Bridge in Oark, according to Johnson County Sheriff Larry Jones.

Sheriff Jones said they responded to a drowning call shortly after 5 p.m. at Hwy. 103 near the community of Oark.

Jones tells 5News that when they arrived one juvenile was already deceased.

