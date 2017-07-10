× Bella Vista Woman Drowns In Loch Lomond Lake

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A Bella Vista woman’s body was pulled from Loch Lomond Lake early on Monday (July 10).

The body of Tracy Cordes, 54, was found in the water off a dock behind a residence on Musselburgh Lane around 6:40 a.m. after police heard a report that there was a body in the water, said Cassi Lapp, Bella Vista communications manager.

Cordes was pronounced dead by emergency personnel.

Lapp said Cordes’ death appeared to be accidental and no foul play is suspected.