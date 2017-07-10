Court Hearing Held For Three Accused of Covering Up ATV Wreck That Critically Injured Christian Mayberry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM)—Three people accused of covering up an ATV wreck that critically injured Christian Mayberry four years ago had a court hearing Monday (July 10), but only one of the suspects showed up.

Angela Gray appeared nervous in the moments before facing the judge. He ultimately approved a continuance for a later hearing to set Gray’s trial date.

Gray is accused of driving and wrecking an ATV while intoxicated. Records show Christian Mayberry was riding in the Polaris Ranger with her.

Gray is facing three felony charges including a count of conspiracy, child endangerment by driving under the influence and furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor. If convicted, Gray could face up to 18 years in prison. She declined to do an interview with 5NEWS.

Christian Mayberry’s mother Kim Mayberry did open up about how long the case has taken to make its way through the court system.

“There's nothing I can do but wait and trust and just believe that you know, it is in God's hands,” Kim Mayberry said. “It's going to come out the way it's supposed to.”

Angela Gray faced a jury in 2015, but it ended in a mistrial after the jurors could not reach a unanimous agreement on who was driving the ATV.

This time Angela, her son Joey Gray and his friend Kyle Brannon will all have separate trials. Joey Gray and his friend Kyle Brannon are both facing conspiracy charges. If convicted, they both could spend a maximum of ten years behind bars. Joey Gray and Brannon we no-shows at their hearing. Their attorney Steven Ramm had no comment other than saying they will have their day in court.

“I don't understand it,” Kim Mayberry said. “I would think that they would have to be here, you know there would be consequences, but evidently not.”

All three suspects have been arrested on other alcohol-related charges since the ATV wreck.

On Jan. 17, 2015, Angela Grey was with her friend Racheal Lynne Griffin (pictured to the left), according to a Sallisaw police report. The officer on patrol found Griffin’s car in a ditch. Griffin told police a pickup ran her off the road. Police smelled alcohol in the car. Records show Griffin had a BAC of 0.17. The officer then approached Grey who police said refused to get out of the car or tell the officer her name. Grey was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest.

On June 7, 2016, Joey Gray was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

On June 25, 2016, Brannon was arrested for public intoxication. Brannon was standing outside his pickup getting a beer out of an ice chest on a county road with his eight-month-old child in the vehicle, according to authorities.

“You would think that they would learn their lesson and stay away from that, but evidently, it's not important to them , so it's sad,” Mayberry said.

Her son Christian still suffers from a traumatic brain injury from that night, and now the Mayberry's are dealing with more tragedy. His father has had two heart attacks and three strokes. Two weeks ago his family put him in hospice.

“My biggest concern is Christian because he doesn't understand what hospice is,” Kim Mayberry said.

Kim says it’s her faith that has kept her strong that Christian will one day make a full recovery.

“That's what has gotten me through all along,” Kim said.

Meantime, there’s a documentary in the works on Christian Mayberry's story. Jered Allen and Geanie Finley from Florida have been working on it for the past couple years. In Sept., they’re going to travel all over the state of Oklahoma to try to raise awareness about Christian’s journey and the dangers of ATVs. Christian and Kim will be travelling with them for two weeks, making several stops along the way.

“We're going to be going out there and handing out flyers about his story,” Kim said. “If you get this close to Christian he wants to talk to you, so we're going to be talking to a lot of people and it will be a lot of fun.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up not only to help raise money for the trip, but also to help pay for Christian’s medical expenses. He is working with a group of doctors in Chicago who are helping him retrain his brain.