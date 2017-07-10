“Cupping” Helps Flush Toxins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - A new trend has some ancient roots. The practice of cupping began in China more than 1000 years ago, and some even say it began earlier in Egypt.

It’s a method of healing where cups are suctioned onto the body. The oxygen in the cup is generally burned out with a flame, which allows the cups to bring toxins from deep inside your tissues to the surface where the body can flush them out. It can also increase blood flow, which helps with muscle stiffness. Cupping leaves big circular bruises, which users say don’t hurt at all. It can be done on an as-needed basis.

