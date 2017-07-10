× Fayetteville Man Accused Of Stabbing A Man Who He Thought Had Kissed His Wife

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was arrested on Saturday (July 8) after he confessed to allegedly stabbing a man who he suspected had kissed his wife.

David Kessler, 30, is facing first degree battery charges.

Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to a West Nonnamaker home where they found a man who said he had been stabbed by Kessler, according to arrest documents.

Officers later found Kessler walking on S. School Avenue, and when they approached them, he kneeled down and said that he had stabbed the man.

Kessler told police that he was jealous of the man’s relationship with his wife, and that his jealousy grew, the document states. He said he tried talking to his wife about his suspicions of infidelity, but the other man was hovering around and wouldn’t let them talk. Kessler later told police that he was aggravated, jealous and depressed, and that he thought he had seen the two kissing each other’s necks at one point.

Kessler voiced his frustrations to some witnesses, and he told them he was going to kill the other man. The witnesses told police that just before the stabbing, Kessler tried to slit his own throat but was unable to do it, leaving a mark on the left side of his neck.

Kessler said while they were all spending the night together, he “blacked out” at one point and the next thing he knew was that people were saying, “You stabbed him.” Kessler said he realized he had a knife in his hand and then he immediately walked away.

Witnesses said Kessler approaced the man with a knife in his hand and tried to stab him, but the man blocked it with his forearm. The man was stabbed in the arm, and the knife went through skin and muscle and exited the other side. He was also stabbed in the stomach, which collapsed his lung and cut his liver.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Kessler was also taken to the hospital to get treatment for the cut on his neck, but he was later released.

He was taken to Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.