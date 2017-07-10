× Fayetteville Police Make Arrest After Shots Fired At Apartment Complex

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police said they’re investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday night (July 9).

According to dispatch, police were called to Beechwood Village Apartments at 11:30 p.m. after receiving a call of shots being fired. Officers said the shooting happened after a fist fight got out of control. The suspects fled the scene, but officers were able to arrest one.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The name and the age of the suspect arrested has not been released.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this developing story.