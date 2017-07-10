Greenwood City Council Votes To Retire K-9 Officer Kina

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — The Greenwood City Council voted in an unanimous decision on Monday (July 10) to retire K-9 officer Kina.

Kina will retire with her handler Dennis Wisner. Wisner recently retired from the Greenwood Police Department and has taken a job in government.

Wisner and Kina were both at the Sebastian County home last year when deputy Bill Cooper was shot and killed. Kina was also hit with bullets. Wisner and his family nursed Kina back to health and she eventually returned back to work.

Kina will now be in the care of the Wisner family.