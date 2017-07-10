× Kutest Kidz Photo Contest 2017 – Enter Now!

Are you an amateur photographer? Do you love to show off your photography skills of your kids? Check out the Kutest Kidz photo contest!

Here’s how it works. Submit a print (no electronic entries allowed) of the Kutest Kidz in your life to be judged based on photographic technique and emotional impact. The entry period runs from Monday, July 10 through midnight Saturday, Aug, 5. After Aug. 6, 5NEWS and Bedford Camera & Video will go through all eligible submissions and select the top 20 entries. Next, you — the viewers, will vote from the selected 20 entries to pick the top 5 photos. This online viewer voting will take place from Wednesday, August 9 through Wednesday, August 16 at noon. Once the votes are tallied, the top 5 winners will be announced on 5NEWS, Friday, August 18th! There are some awesome prizes up for grabs in this photo contest, so get those cameras out and start snapping those amazing shots!

1st Place Prize Package: Canon EOS Rebel T6 Camera Kit with 18-55 Lens, Canon EF 75-300 III Lens, Promaster RUGGED 16GB SD Card, 2 Promaster 58mm HGX Filters, Promaster 7100 tripod, Canon Gadget Bag, 200 free 4×6 Prints from any Bedford Camera & Video location, and free training classes.

2nd Place Prize Package: $200 Bedford Camera & Video Gift Card

3rd, 4th and 5th Place Prizes: $40 Pre-Paid Digital Photo Card

All prizes totaling over $2,000 in value!

You may enter as many pictures as you want, black and white or color. Picture sizes must be no smaller than 3×5″ and no larger than 5×7″. Each entry must have a name, address, phone number, and name and age of the person(s) in the photo, and the Bedford Camera & Video store location that you dropped it off at.

Bedford Camera & Video drop off locations:

Rogers – 4204 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 120

Fayetteville – 3277 North College Avenue

Fort Smith – 2801 Rogers Avenue

For full contest details and official rules, click here.