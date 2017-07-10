× Large Arrests Inside Of D.C. Lawmakers Offices Include Ozark Indivisible Members

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFSM) — Eighty people, including members of local group Ozark Indivisible, were arrested inside the House and Senate Office Buildings in Washington D.C. on Monday (July 10) for protesting, according to the United State Capitol Police.

Police responded to 13 locations within the office buildings at about 2 p.m. for reported demonstration activity. Police said they warned the demonstrators to cease and desist. Those who refused were placed under arrest and charged with crowding, obstructing and incommoding.

A group of Ozark Indivisible members were visiting Senator Boozman’s office in D.C. on Monday to object to his stance on recent healthcare legislation.

The group posted a live video of the arrests to their Facebook page. According to their page, the group is a grassroots movement of activist patriots living in Northwest Arkansas who focus on blocking any national legislation that would threaten rights of individuals under a Trump Administration.

There were a total 21 arrests in the House Office Building and a total 59 arrests in the Senate Office Building. It is unclear how many members of Ozark Indivisible were arrested.