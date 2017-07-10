× MISSING: Clarksville Police Search For Man With Mental Disability

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — Police are asking for help finding a missing Clarksville man who was described as mentally challenged.

Michael Bolander, 21, was last seen on Sunday (July 9) in Clarksville, according to a department Facebook post.

Bolander is 5’9″ and weighs about 185 pounds and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, and he may have a cowboy hat.

Anyone with information about Bolander should contact police at 479-754-8100 or send a Facebook message to the Clarksville Police Department.