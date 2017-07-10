× Police: Batesville Man Admits To Fatal Hit-And-Run, Destroying Evidence

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Springdale police arrested a Batesville man after he admitted to striking a pedestrian in a fatal hit-and-run accident last year and then scrapping his vehicle, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Eulogio Martinez-Pacheco, 25, was arrested Saturday (July 8) in connection with leaving the scene of an injury accident and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies. Martinez-Pacheco also faces a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license.

Martinez-Pacheco told police he was northbound Nov. 3 on Thompson Street when Cruz Gonzales ran out into the turn lane. Martinez-Pacheco said he hit Gonzales with his truck and immediately fled the area, according to the report. Gonzales, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martinez-Pacheco later dismantled the pickup in Springdale and hauled the parts to a scrap yard in Batesville, according to the report.

Martinez-Pacheco was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. He has a hearing scheduled for Aug. 2 in Washington County Circuit Court.