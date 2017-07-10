Go
Search
Replay:
Latest Broadcast
5NEWS TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS
Menu
News
Sports
Health
Traffic
On-Air
Contests
Events
Weather
Ft. Smith
79°
Low
73°
High
94°
Fayetteville
78°
Low
70°
High
89°
Bentonville
79°
Low
71°
High
89°
See complete forecast
Post, Unit & Squad 100, Rogers – American Legion
Posted 7:00 am, July 10, 2017, by
kfsmaswilson
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Segment Sponsored by:
Breeden
High Five
See the positive news of the day!
Popular
One Juvenile Drowns & Four Others Injured In River Accident
UPDATE: Mother & Daughter Dead After War Eagle Creek Drowning
Woman Apologizes For Bridesmaid Dresses, Gets Hilarious Response
Case Of Tick-Borne Heartland Virus Confirmed In Northwest Arkansas
Latest News
Kutest Kidz Photo Contest 2017 – Enter Now!
Fayetteville Man Accused Of Stabbing A Man Who He Thought Had Kissed His Wife
Fort Smith Mayor Visits 5NEWS To Discuss Upcoming Bicentennial Celebration
Post, Unit & Squad 100, Rogers – American Legion
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Rogers Activity Center, Rogers
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mrs. Rogers – 4th Grade – Tate Elementary – Van Buren
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mrs. Beth Zabinski – 2nd Grade – Eastside Elementary – Rogers
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Ms. Traci McGraw – 2nd Grade – Eastside Elementary – Rogers
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Eastside Elementary, Rogers – Ms. Nicole DeMarea – 3rd Grade
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Siloam Springs – VFW Post 1674
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mrs. Spears – 5th Grade – Gore Elementary – Gore
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Dake & Hester -1st Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Ms. Hicks – 1st Grade – Tate Elementary – Van Buren
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
4th Grade – Greenland Elementary – Greenland
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mrs. Tolbert – Kindergarten – Ozark Kindergarten Center – Ozark
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mrs. Smith – 2nd Grade – Tate Elementary – Van Buren
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mr. Davey Bryan – 4th Grade – Holcomb Elementary – Fayetteville
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.