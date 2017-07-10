Study Shows Impact Of Arts And Cultural Nonprofits On Northwest Arkansas Economy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A new study by the Americans for the Arts detailed the economic impact that arts and culture have in Benton and Washington Counties.

According to the Arts & Economic Prosperity Study 5 (AEP5), which compiled data from Northwest Arkansas nonprofits, found that the arts and culture industry generated $131,197,094 in economic activity in 2015 and supported 4,647 jobs.

That number includes $67.5 million spent by the actual organizations, which according the survey includes paying employees, purchasing supplies, contract for services and acquiring assets within their respective communities.

The other $63.7 million includes spending by people who attended the events and performances. That includes dining in local restaurants, parking, shopping and lodging, but excludes money spent on event admission.

AEP5 was the fifth study to be conducted by Americans for Arts, which collects and publishes new information on the economic effects of arts and culture every five years.

The arts community generated about $10.8 million in states taxes, along with another nearly $3.5 million in local taxes and drew about 1.8 million people to art events in Northwest Arkansas. Twenty-five percent were visitors from outside the area.

Nonprofits used for the study include 23 large and small organizations, like the Walton Arts Center, Crystal Bridges, TheatreSquared, Clinton House Museum and the Rogers Historical Museum.