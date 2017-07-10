× Undercover Fort Smith Drug Operation Nets Six Arrests, $14,000 In Cash, Meth And Stolen Guns

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Six people are facing drug and firearm charges following an undercover Fort Smith police operation on Friday (July 7).

Alex Amador, 25; Oscar Perez, 33; Jorje Perez, 29; Magan Moore, 26; Maria Perez, 52; and a 17-year-old minor are all facing charges including maintaining a premises for drug sales, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felon in possession of firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft by receiving, according to a Fort Smith Police Department press release.

The Fort Smith Police Department’s narcotics and vice unit were heading to a home in the 2100 block of North 46th Terrace on Friday when a vehicle pulled out with two men inside.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver took off, starting a chase, the release states. Officers spotted the passenger, later identified as Amador, dumping things out of the window. The chase ended when the driver jumped out of the car while it was still moving and took off on foot in the 4600 block of Spradling Avenue. Officers are still trying to positively identify the driver.

Officers arrested Amador and got a search warrant for the 46th Terrace address, where they arrested the other five individuals, including Oscar Perez as he tried to flee through the garage.

While searching the home, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, multiple firearms including some that were stolen, $14,000 in cash, and thousands of dollars worth of property believed to have been purchased through drug sales.