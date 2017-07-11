Engineer Involved In 2014 Train Crash Sues Arkansas & Missouri Railroad Company

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former engineer involved in a 2014 train crash that injured several people is now suing the Arkansas and Missouri Railroad Company.

Kevin Buehne is a former employee of the Arkansas and Missouri Railroad Company. He was aboard a work train on October 16, 2014 when it collided with a passenger train near West Fork. The passenger train was a day-long 134 mile round trip with 44 passengers traveling through Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley.

According to the lawsuit, the railroad company did not provide a reasonably safe place to work, safe conditions for work, safe methods of work, safe locomotives, safe railroad track and safe equipment or tools for work. It also states the company did not provide adequate rest for its crew, a crash-worthy locomotive, and failed to test, maintain or repair its tracks and locomotive engines.

The lawsuit states the company failed to advise Buehne of the exact location of the passenger train prior to its collision with the work train and that the company failed to put up portable derails that would have prevented the collision.

Buehne is asking for a “fair and reasonable sum” after suffering several injuries including his neck, knees and back.