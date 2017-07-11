Fort Smith Board Of Directors Asks Civil Service Commissioner For Recusal Following Vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Fort Smith Board of Directors agreed to ask the civil service commissioner to recuse himself from business while a lawsuit involving his law partner moves forward.

With four in favor and three opposed, the board decided there does appear to be a potential conflict of interest with Chip Sexton holding his position as civil service commissioner.

Sexton's law partner, Joey McCutchen currently has a FOIA lawsuit against the board. Sexton is now being asked to voluntarily recuse himself from his position until the lawsuit is over.

"At this point in time, I consider this to be a nonbinding request from the city," Sexton said. "I've already recused any issue where there might be a conflict. I'll be talking to the city administrator and considering tonight's decision on a case by case basis."

The executive session was asked for by director Keith Lau. He said with that lawsuit Sexton being the commissioner is a conflict of interest.

The session started around 7:15 p.m. and finished around 9:30 p.m.