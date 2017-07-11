Fort Smith City Directors Discuss Removal Of Head Of Civil Service Commission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Fort Smith city directors will discuss the removal of the head of the civil service commission during a board of directors meeting on Tuesday night (July 11).

The city directors are expected to go into a closed executive session to discuss the removal of Chip Sexton. It will be decided during the executive session if the matter will be placed on the next meetings agenda for a vote.

"I do anticipate the vote on that probably will be 4 to 3 in favor of holding a future session," Sexton said.

Sexton said he doesn't think there will be enough votes to remove him. It was Fort Smith director Keith Lau who originally asked for the discussion to be held. Lau said Sexton's law partner Joey McCutchen is suing the city for an FOIA violation concerning the civil service commission and claims Sexton holding his position on the commission is a conflict of interest.

"I certainly don't have any control over what Joey McCutchen does," Sexton said. "Everything that has been done on the commission has been done because I felt like it was in the best interest of the public and the police officers and the fire fighters."

Lau said he wants to discuss removing or suspending Sexton until the lawsuit is complete.