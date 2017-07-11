× Police: Rogers Man Pummeled Infant Daughter

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Rogers police arrested a man after he hospitalized his infant daughter because he couldn’t get her to stop crying, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Shawn Charles Tabor, 27, was arrested Friday (July 7) in connection with first-degree and second-degree domestic battery.

The 2-month-old was being treated for a skull fracture and bleeding in her brain at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., according to the affidavit. Her condition wasn’t known Tuesday.

Tabor told police he was babysitting on July 1 when he became agitated with his daughter. Tabor said he threw her six to 10 feet onto a couch, but couldn’t be sure if she collided with the couch’s wood frame because he “left the room before she landed,” according to the affidavit.

After walking way to calm himself, Tabor returned and strapped the girl to a child’s seat. She continued to cry so Tabor jerked her out of the seat and swung her over another part of the couch, according to the affidavit.

The girl initially was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Rogers on July 4 because she was “continually fussy,” according to the girl’s mother. The mother said she didn’t notice swelling on the child’s head until arriving at the emergency room.

A doctor who examined the child noted a history of child abuse due to several healing fractures in the girl’s legs, according to the affidavit.

Tabor was being held Tuesday (July 11) at the Benton County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Aug. 14 in Benton County Circuit Court.