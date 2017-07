× Police: Small Child Hit By Car In Fayetteville Apartment Complex

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A small child was hit by a car in a Fayetteville apartment complex on Tuesday (July 11).

Police said the accident happened at Southmont Apartments on Curtis Avenue around noon.

The child’s injuries are still unknown, and they were taken to the Washington Regional Medical Center.

Police said they are considering the incident to be an accident at this point.

This is a developing story.