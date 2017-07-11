× Power Surge Leaves Crawford County Courthouse Without Phones, Computers

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — There is no phone service or computer access at the Crawford County Courthouse due to a power surge Tuesday, (July 11).

A representative for Judge Dennis Gilstrap told 5NEWS that the courthouse will not be able to take any phone calls Wednesday, (July 12) due to this issue.

Officials said they are asking the public to be patient until this problem is fixed. It will likely be Thursday before both phone service and computer access is restored.

