Rolling Readers Helps Children Read All Summer Long

ROGERS (KFSM) – A group of Rogers teachers are making sure students are holding on to their brain power by reading over summer break.

Rolling Readers makes stops where Tillery and Northside Elementary students live to make sure they have books to read during the summer.

Alicia Copeland brought her two boys to Rolling Readers because their teachers have been so helpful teaching them to read. Her younger son is a third grader at Northside Elementary and had a really hard time learning to read.

“Once we moved to Northside in first grade, he's had a lot of support from everyone there not just the reading teachers but anybody in the hall, they all talk to him and encourage him and keep him reading,” Copeland said.

Copeland said it's wonderful these teachers are taking time out of their summer to spend with the kids.

“It just means a lot that they instill any child whether they know them or not, they all make sure they are all meeting the expectations that they know they can do,” she said.

The Rolling Readers program started five years ago and stopped at just one location. This summer they've been making stops at three locations and they're hoping to stop at even more next year.

They gave out more than 100 books on Tuesday (July 11) which they said was the most they’ve given out all summer.

Reading specialist at Northside Elementary Dawna Rice said reading during the summer is very important for kids of all ages.

“It makes a huge difference and them coming back and still having those reading skills that they had when they left us," Rice said "If they go that long without reading then we have to play catch up. And then is about reading a book you want to reading a book that you want to read too. It`s for fun and for pleasure and that`s really why we read."

Rolling Readers makes stops at the Double Tree Apartments, the Eighth Street Motel and at the Downtown Farmers Market. They will be at those locations the next two Tuesdays in July starting at the first location at 10 a.m.

Anyone is invited to come and check out the selection of books and while you don’t have to return the books they encourage people to.