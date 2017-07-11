Sunday Alcohol Sales Approved In Avoca

AVOCA (KFSM) — Voters in the small town of Avoca voted to approve Sunday alcohol sales during a special election on Tuesday (July 11).

Avoca is the first community in Benton County to allow alcohol sales on Sunday since voters approved making Benton County wet in January 2013.

The final vote was 34 for and 14 against the proposal that allows businesses within city limits to sell beer and liquor on Sundays.

The owners of Two Sisters Liquor were behind the ballot initiative and footed the $5,000 cost of the special election, which was the first of its kind in Benton County.

Stacey Latham, co-owner of Two Sisters Liquor, said she and her sister got behind the proposal after hearing several customers tell them they drive to Missouri on Sundays to buy liquor.

Springdale and Eureka Springs are the other two communities to offer the sale of alcohol on Sundays in Northwest Arkansas.