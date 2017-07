Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - There’s new proof that playing video games changes your brain.

Researchers say video gaming appears to restructure the brain, improving several types of attention and visual spatial skills. On the down side, gaming also changes the brain’s neural reward system. This means that video gaming can be addictive. An estimated 150 million people play at least three hours of video games each week across the United States.

