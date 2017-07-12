Bella Vista Library Receives A Hefty Donation For Expansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bella Vista (KFSM) -- Residents and librarians in Bella Vista say their tiny library is busting at the seams and is not keeping up with their growing city.

"There just aren't enough books to read anymore and that's why we really need the expansion, so that we can find good books," Andrew Hull said. He says before long he will have read all of the teen books the Bella Vista library has to offer.

"I read hundreds of books a year and I just really need the library to expand so I can keep up reading," he said.

The growing city has more than tripled in population size since the library opened in the mid 90s. One mom says it makes it tough for kids to enjoy story time.

"The quarters are so tight the children are bumping into each other and there's no where to sit or adults have to stand because there's just not space," Bobbie Bowers said. Bowers home-schools her four kids and visits the library three to four times a week.

Library director Roxie Wright says a recent donation of $155,000 puts them one step closer to their goal for a nearly 8,000 ft expansion.

"We have not had to ask for a tax increase because we are trying to raise the entire amount of money before we start building and this donation today is from the friends of the library who have worked so hard for the last couple of years to raise this money," Wright said.

Now that they have more local support, Wright said she is hopeful they'll be able to break ground soon.