Go
Search
Replay:
Latest Broadcast
5NEWS TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS
Menu
News
Sports
Health
Traffic
On-Air
Contests
Events
Weather
Ft. Smith
78°
Low
75°
High
96°
Fayetteville
78°
Low
71°
High
91°
Bentonville
79°
Low
72°
High
92°
See complete forecast
Boys & Girls Club, Fayetteville – Holcomb SKC Summer Camp Program
Posted 7:00 am, July 12, 2017, by
kfsmaswilson
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Segment Sponsored by:
Breeden
High Five
See the positive news of the day!
Popular
14-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted When Cell Phone Falls Into Bathtub
Undercover Fort Smith Drug Operation Nets Six Arrests, $14,000 In Cash, Meth And Stolen Guns
One Juvenile Drowns & Four Others Injured In River Accident
UPDATE: Mother & Daughter Dead After War Eagle Creek Drowning
Latest News
‘Fixer Upper’ Homeowners Say They Were ‘Deceived,’ Call Neighborhood The ‘Wild West’
Boys & Girls Club, Fayetteville – Holcomb SKC Summer Camp Program
Power Surge Leaves Crawford County Courthouse Without Phones, Computers
Fort Smith Board Of Directors Asks Civil Service Commissioner For Recusal Following Vote
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.