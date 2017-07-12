× Deputies Search For Women Accused Of Stealing Purse At Benton County Dog Park

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two women who are accused of stealing a woman’s purse while she was at a Rogers dog park last month, and then using her credit card.

The woman told deputies that she was at Murphy Dog Park in Rogers on June 19 when her purse was stolen, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office post. She said she was within eyesight of her car when she say a red or maroon car pull up next to hers, pause for a few seconds, and then pull away.

When the woman returned to her car, she saw that her purse was missing.

The woman said her credit card was later used at a Springdale Walgreens. These two women pictured were captured on surveillance footage driving a red or maroon vehicle and using the credit card.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 479-271-1008.