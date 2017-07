Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Researchers at USC’s Keck School of Medicine have found people who drink coffee appear to live longer.

Drinking coffee was associated with a 12% lower risk of death due to heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, and respiratory and kidney disease in the multi-cultural study. They found the lower mortality rate was present regardless of whether people drank regular or decaffeinated coffee.

