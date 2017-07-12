× Washington Regional Medical Center Planning $44 Million Expansion

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Washington Regional Medical Center is planning a $44 million expansion known as the Core Renewal Project.

Gina Maddox, a spokeswoman for the hospital said that in addition to renovating existing spaces, the project will add 23,850 square feet of new space.

Maddox said the project includes operating rooms, a heart catheter lab, a neuroscience intensive care unit and an operating room that may be used for robotic surgery equipment.

The project will be done in phases and is expected to be complete in early 2019.