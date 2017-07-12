Wish Granted To Boy Battling Leukemia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL (KFSM)-- Payton Upton learned Wednesday afternoon that his wish of meeting his favorite YouTube stars was going to be granted.

With the help of Make-A-Wish and Central States, he and his family will travel to Dallas, Texas to meet a group of people famous for their athletic stunts online.

“We know you’ve been dealing with stuff and we know you’ve had tremendous courage," Central States CEO Jim Sliker said to Payton. "We brought you here today on behalf of myself and all the Central State family and partnership with Make-a-Wish and a host of others, we’re here to grant you your wish.”

Payton was diagnosed with leukemia around Thanksgiving of 2015.

His father, Jason Upton, said since then his son has been through chemo therapy but is doing much better now.

Payton had no idea that his day would end with a trip to Texas.

“I was surprised because I really thought that I was just going to get a ride to a Naturals game and then this all happened," Payton said.

Once he learned that his wish was granted, Payton and a group of his friends were then tasked with completing a set of tasks.

They had 10 minutes to dunk 10 people in a dunk tank.

To do so they played games that included catching water balloons and hitting balls.

The reveal took weeks to plan and Jason said it was hard to keep it a secret.

He said it was worth it though just to see the reaction on his son's face.

“It’s exciting to see all these people that are out here for us," Jason said. "A lot of people have done a lot for him over the past year or two so it’s great.”