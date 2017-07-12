× Woman Dies After Wreck In LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — A woman died on Wednesday (July 12) after her car went off the road in LeFlore County.

Francis Hignite, 61, of Duncan, Oklahoma was driving northbound at about 12 p.m. on Highway 271 when she drove off of the road to the right, overcorrected and rolled across the highway leaving the road on the left.

A 12-year-old passenger was flown to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and is in critical condition with multiple injuries. Another passenger, 15, was taken to Sparks Medical Center in Fort Smith and is in stable condition with multiple injuries.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.