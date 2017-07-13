Arguments Heard In Challenge To New Arkansas Abortion Laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) -- A federal judge heard arguments in a challenge to four new Arkansas abortion restrictions on Wednesday (July 13).

The four laws were passed by lawmakers during this past legislative session.

According to KTHV, the group behind the lawsuits, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), says the intent is to "stop politicians from interfering in a woman's personal decision about abortion."

Among the new rules includes the addition of aborted fetuses in a current state law that requires family members agree on what to do with a dead person's remains. Critics of the new measure argued that it would require the mother to inform the father of an abortion, even in cases of rape.

Another law would ban an abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation, which most common in second trimester abortions.

The two other laws pertain to doctors and concern medical records and reporting methods.

Three of the laws are set to go into effect July 30, aside from the medical records law which will take effect Jan. 1, 2018.

These lawsuits are separate from another lawsuit pertaining to new licensing requirements for abortion facilities.