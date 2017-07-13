Fayetteville Searching For Local Artists For Public Art Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Fayetteville is on the hunt for local artists.

Experience Fayetteville has teamed up with JUSTKIDS -- the same group curating the Unexpected Project in Fort Smith -- to bring public art to the city of Fayetteville.

The city will be adding five new public art projects in August. First, however, they need to find the artists.

The groups are hoping that the five projects will be completed by a mix of international and local artists. JUSTKIDS will also be curating the Fayetteville project, and will pick the locations and artists.

The city is using $100,000 which was set aside for public art in Fayetteville.

"We've worked with JUST KIDS before with the owl here in Fayetteville, and we know how much publicity that got," said Hazel Hernandez with Experience Fayetteville. "We know what JUST KIDS has done for Fort Smith with the Unexpected Projects they've done, and Bentonville, so it's a really good way to get publicity around our local artists."

The owl mural, which was completed by Alexis Diaz in 2016, is right off College Avenue near the Fayetteville Square. The new public art pieces will also be installed in highly visible locations.

Hopeful artists must submit online proposals to Experience Fayetteville by Monday (July 17). The art projects will begin on Aug. 17 and must be wrapped up by Aug. 27.